Bears Return To Nigerian Stock Market, As Investors Lose Over N2bn

June 8, 2021098
Trading activities at the Nigerian stock market lost N20.69 billion, with the All-Share Index (ASI) falling by 0.10 percent.

The equity capitalisation stood at N20.16 trillion, a slip from N20.18 trillion recorded on Friday.

The All-Share Index (ASI) rose to 38,686.4 from 38,726.1.

The volume of shares rose to 210.75 million from the 199.06 million recorded on Friday.

Deals traded on the stock exchange floor stood at 3,958 against 3,150.

Share values dropped to N1.4 billion against N1.5 billion recorded on Friday.

Top Gainers

MORISON: Closed at N1.24 kobo, up 9.73 percent.

CONOIL: Closed at N20.50 kobo, up 9.63 percent.

VERITASKAP: Closed at N0.26 kobo, up 8.33 percent.

AFRIPRUD: Closed at N6.35 kobo, up 7.63 percent.

ROYALEX: Closed at N0.77 kobo, up 6.94 percent.

Top Losers

JULI: Closed at N1.36 kobo, down 9.93 percent

CWG: Closed at N1.38 kobo, down 9.80 percent.

JAPAULGOLD: Closed at N0.54 kobo, down 8.47 percent.

HONYFLOUR: Closed at N1.16 kobo, down 5.69 percent.

FCMB: Closed at N3.15 kobo, down 4.55 percent.

Leading the activity chart was FBNH with 16.63 million shares traded by investors.

Following was WAPIC with a share volume of 16.47 million.

CHAMS follows with 16.23 million shares.

Others are ZENITHBANK with shares of 15.94 million, and JAPAULGOLD with 13.17 million shares.

Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

