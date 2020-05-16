Bears Overrun Nigerian Stock Market as Bourse Capitalization Stays Unchanged

The Nigerian Stock Exchange market ended trading activities for the week on a bearish note with the market capitalisation remaining unchanged by 0.00 percent.

In the same vein, the All share index dropped 1.11 basis points to close at 23,871.33 basis points from 23,872.44 basis points on Thursday.

A total of 221.44 million units of shares valued at N2.44 billion were traded in 4,330 deals as 18 stocks appreciated while 13 stocks declined.

Top Gainers

Presco emerged the day’s top gainer as it appreciated N3.60k to close at N40.05k from an opening price of N36.45 kobo per share.

Stanbic followed gaining N2.90k to close at N32.15k from am opening price of N29.25k while Guaranty gained 0.50 kobo per share to close at N22.50k after opening at N22.00 per share.

Source: VON