Bears Maintain Grip On Stock Exchange, As FBNH, Custodian Record Losses

July 14, 2021
The trading week continued on a bearish note, with the equity capitalisation falling by N1 billion at the stock exchange, while the All-Share Index (ASI) fell by 0.65 percent.

The equity capitalisation stood at N19.724 trillion against the N19.723 trillion recorded on Monday.

The All-Share Index (ASI) fell to 37,857.24 from 37,857.89.

The volume of shares also rose to 197.27 million from the 187.24 million recorded on Monday.

Deals traded on the stock exchange floor stood at 3,567 against 4,017.

Share values appreciated to N1.92 billion against N2.89 billion recorded on Monday.

Top Gainers

NCR: Closed at N2.73 kobo, up 9.64 percent.

WEMABANK: Closed at N0.81 kobo, up 9.46 percent.

FTNCOCOA: Closed at N0.39 kobo, up 8.33 percent.

NPFMCRFBK: Closed at N1.71 kobo, up 6.87 percent.

LASACO: Closed at N1.60 kobo, up 6.67 percent.

Top Losers

IKEJAHOTEL: Closed at N1.40 kobo, down 9.09 percent

CUSTODIAN: Closed at N6.10 kobo, down 6.15 percent.

JAPAULGOLD: Closed at N0.50 kobo, down 5.66 percent.

MBENEFIT: Closed at N0.40 kobo, down 4.76 percent.

FBNH: Closed at N7.20 kobo, down 4 percent.

Leading the activity chart was WEMABANK with 37.19 million shares traded by investors.

Following was GTCO with a share volume of 27.91 million.

UPDC follows with 13.85 million shares.

Others are FIDELITYBK with shares of 12.15 million and UBA with 9.58 million shares.

