Bears Keep Grip On Stock Exchange To End Trading Week

July 10, 2021
The stock exchange maintained negative trading, as the All-Share Index (ASI) dropped by 1.24 percent.

The equity capitalisation stood at N19.79 trillion against the N20.04 trillion recorded on Thursday.

The All-Share Index (ASI) fell to 37,994.19 from 38,469.87.

The volume of shares appreciated, closing at 241.83 million from the 238.24 million recorded on Thursday.

Deals traded on the stock exchange floor stood at 3,819 against 3,927.

Share values grew to N2.7 billion against the N2.58 billion recorded on Thursday.

Top Gainers

FTNCOCOA: Closed at N0.34 kobo, up 9.68 percent.

JOHNHOLT: Closed at N0.73 kobo, up 8.96 percent.

UNITYBNK: Closed at N0.59 kobo, up 7.27 percent.

NEIMETH: Closed at N1.80 kobo, up 5.88 percent.

WAPIC: Closed at N0.59 kobo, up 5.36 percent.

Top Losers

AIRTELAFRI: Closed at N601, down 9.99 percent

NAHCO: Closed at N2.34 kobo, down 9.65 percent.

NEM: Closed at N2, down 9.09 percent.

REGALINS: Closed at N0.45 kobo, down 8.16 percent.

REDSTAREX: Closed at N3.11 kobo, down 6.04 percent.

Leading the activity chart was GTCO with 30.97 million shares traded by investors.

Following was COURTVILLE with a share volume of 22.17 million.

CHAMS follows with 12 million shares.

Others are FIDELITYBK with shares of 11.50 million and TRANSCORP with 10.94 million shares.

