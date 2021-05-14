“Be Vigilant, Demand Proper Identification From Officers” – EFCC To Nigerians

May 14, 2021 135

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has urged Nigerians to be vigilant and demand proper identification from officers when confronted with the possibility of arrest.

Ghali Ahmed, Lagos State Zonal Head for EFCC, while addressing reporters on Thursday, advised Nigerians to always report any suspicious operation to the nearest office of the anti-graft agency.

“We need to be wary of the antics of this gang of impostors and to report any suspicious “operations” to the nearest EFCC office,” he said.

The zonal head added, “Above all, we enjoin members of the public confronted with the possibility of arrest, to demand proper identification from arresting officers.

“They can also demand arrest warrant, as the commission does not embark on any operation without a warrant. The operations of the commission are usually in line with international best practices.”

Fake EFCC Operatives Caught in Illegal Operations in Lagos



… Commission Warns Nigerians Against Impostors pic.twitter.com/jvEZsc6yRo — EFCC Nigeria (@officialEFCC) May 13, 2021

According to him, “The fraudsters were arrested at New Horizon Estate, Lekki, Lagos, in the middle of their illegal operation to ‘serve’ a Court Order purported to have emanated from the Mushin Magistrate Court, on an unsuspecting victim.” — EFCC Nigeria (@officialEFCC) May 13, 2021

Ahmed warned Nigerians to be wary of impostors, using the good name of the Commission to extort unsuspecting targets. He urged citizens to be vigilant and report suspicious activities to the Commission. — EFCC Nigeria (@officialEFCC) May 13, 2021

He assured that the Commission is determined to stamp out the activities of impostors. "We will always be ahead of these fraudsters. If they fail to desist, they will face the music," he said.

13 May, 2021 — EFCC Nigeria (@officialEFCC) May 13, 2021

He explained that the advice became necessary after EFCC operatives arrested two suspects and a Mobile Police inspector for impersonating officials of the commission and extorting members of the public in Lagos.

The suspects – Pascal Chijioke and Sodiq Adekunle, as well as the policeman – Edwin Bassey – were arrested at the New Horizon Estate in the Lekki area of the state during an illegal operation to serve a purported court order on an unsuspecting victim.

“They however ran out of luck as the commission, acting on a tip-off, swooped on them.

“Items recovered from them include the fake EFCC ID cards, the jackets, the purported court order touted to have emanated from Mushin Magistrate Court, a truckload of household properties belonging to the unsuspecting victim.

“The suspects have made useful statements and will soon be arraigned in court,” said Ahmed.

According to him, the EFCC has recorded some progress in the course of its operations and the most significant of them is the recent action that led to the arrest of the alleged impostors and police inspector.