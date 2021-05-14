fbpx
“Be Vigilant, Demand Proper Identification From Officers” – EFCC To Nigerians

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

NEWSPOLITICS & GOVERNMENTSOCIETY

“Be Vigilant, Demand Proper Identification From Officers” – EFCC To Nigerians

May 14, 20210135
"Be Vigilant, Demand Proper Identification From Officers" - EFCC To Nigerians

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has urged Nigerians to be vigilant and demand proper identification from officers when confronted with the possibility of arrest.

Ghali Ahmed, Lagos State Zonal Head for EFCC, while addressing reporters on Thursday, advised Nigerians to always report any suspicious operation to the nearest office of the anti-graft agency.

“We need to be wary of the antics of this gang of impostors and to report any suspicious “operations” to the nearest EFCC office,” he said.

The zonal head added, “Above all, we enjoin members of the public confronted with the possibility of arrest, to demand proper identification from arresting officers.

“They can also demand arrest warrant, as the commission does not embark on any operation without a warrant. The operations of the commission are usually in line with international best practices.”

READ ALSO: N-Power News Today 13th May 2021: Batch C Shortlist Updates, NASIMS, Recruitment News, CBN Empowerment Portal Login

Suspects

He explained that the advice became necessary after EFCC operatives arrested two suspects and a Mobile Police inspector for impersonating officials of the commission and extorting members of the public in Lagos.

The suspects – Pascal Chijioke and Sodiq Adekunle, as well as the policeman – Edwin Bassey – were arrested at the New Horizon Estate in the Lekki area of the state during an illegal operation to serve a purported court order on an unsuspecting victim.

“They however ran out of luck as the commission, acting on a tip-off, swooped on them.

“Items recovered from them include the fake EFCC ID cards, the jackets, the purported court order touted to have emanated from Mushin Magistrate Court, a truckload of household properties belonging to the unsuspecting victim.

“The suspects have made useful statements and will soon be arraigned in court,” said Ahmed.

According to him, the EFCC has recorded some progress in the course of its operations and the most significant of them is the recent action that led to the arrest of the alleged impostors and police inspector.

"Be Vigilant, Demand Proper Identification From Officers" - EFCC To Nigerians

About Author

“Be Vigilant, Demand Proper Identification From Officers” – EFCC To Nigerians
Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. She loves photography, she is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

The Reckitt Global Hygiene Institute Launches Fellowship Programme MEDICAL & HEALTHCARENEWS
February 12, 20210335

The Reckitt Global Hygiene Institute Launches Fellowship Programme

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Reckitt Global Hygiene Institute was set up as a catalyst for change and has now launched its fellowship programme which intends to create a new generat
Read More
May 31, 2014082

APC Accuses Bayelsa Gov Of Squandering N2bn On AMAA Hosting

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Bayelsa State government has been accused by the All Progressives Congress, APC in Bayelsa, of allegedly squandering over N2billion to host the African Movi
Read More
[ MAIN ]INSURANCE & PENSIONSNEWS
July 19, 2013078

Insurance Reforms Will Create World-Class Regime for Insurers-Jonathan

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram President Goodluck Jonathan has commended players in the insurance sector for their continued support and contributions to economic growth. The president sa
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.