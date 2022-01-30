‘Be Mindful Of Temptation’ – Marwa Tells New NDLEA Members

January 30, 2022 73

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has recently trained 2,000 new officers to boost the fight against drug abuse and trafficking in Nigeria.

NDLEA held a passing out parade for the narcotic assistants on Saturday at the NDLEA Academy in Jos, the Plateau State capital.

Brigadier-General Buba Marwa, the Chairman and Chief Executive of NDLEA while addressing the new members reminded them of the consequences of compromising the agency’s effort and to be mindful of the temptation of inducement.

“It is pertinent that I repeat at this occasion the advice I have given those who went ahead of you: beware of the lure of filthy lucre,” he was quoted in a statement by the agency’s spokesman, Femi Babafemi. “As you go about your duty, there will be inducement with money and calculated efforts to derail you from doing your duty by drug traffickers, fixers, and barons.

“Never compromise! Do not forget that society needs protection from these bad actors, and any failure in your duty can directly or indirectly jeopardise society, including your family. Hence, every encounter with the illicit drug underworld should be a moment of strength and not a moment of weakness.”

Colonel Yakubu Bako, who represented Marwa, asked the new officers not to forget the series of steps taken in the past 12 months to reposition the agency for effectiveness, saying they were coming on board at the right time.

According to him, the job has become exciting, challenging, and gratifying, and the agency is presently in an era when it has launched an offensive action to put traffickers and barons on the defensive.