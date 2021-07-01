fbpx
Be Future Ready with Stanbic IBTC Insurance

July 1, 20210107
The past, the present and the future are all connections in the flow of time. An adage says: “yesterday’s the past, tomorrow’s the future, but today is a gift. That’s why it’s called the present. Remember the past, plan for the future. Live for today because the past exists only in our memories, the future only in our plans.”

Planning is key to financial success. Specifically, buying insurance allows you protect yourself by transferring your risks to an insurer in the event of any losses that may occur in the future. When you purchase insurance, it is like buying a promise, a promise of assurance for adequate compensation in a negative occurrence or accident. 

Fortunately, Stanbic IBTC Insurance Limited offers various insurance policies to cover businesses and individuals alike. Stanbic IBTC Insurance offerings include, but are not limited to, Group Life Insurance, Credit Life Insurance, Annuity, Mortgage Protection, Term Assurance and Education Endowment. These insurance covers are flexible and tailored to suit the needs of everyone in need of financial protection in the event of a loss.

Business owners, retirees, homeowners, family makers and indeed everyone can rest easy once Stanbic IBTC Insurance insures them. Payment to retirees are seamless in our Annuity plans, and claims are dealt with efficiently and proficiently. 

It is imperative to buy insurance policies as untoward events mostly catch us unaware. Having an insurance cover can then be likened to having an umbrella on a rainy day. Even though one may not be immune to the splashes of water, we are protected from the raindrops and kept reasonably dry. 

To get a cover today:

  1. Send an email to [email protected] or call 01 270 6801.
  2. For more information, visit www.stanbicibtcinsurance.com.
  3. Follow StanbicIBTC on social media to learn more about the solutions we have to support your financial journey. 

