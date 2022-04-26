fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

CHEMICAL & PETRO-CHEMICALNEWSLETTERTOURISM, TRAVEL & HOSPITALITY

BCG Celebrates World Health Day, Cleans Up Oniru Beach

April 26, 20220123

Leading global management consulting firm, Boston Consulting Group (BCG) Nigeria, has raised awareness of the environmental, health, and climate impact of improper waste disposal in drainages, rivers, seas, and oceans.

One of its activities in raising this awareness was a beach clean-up exercise done in partnership with Recycling, a multinational recycling company, and HB Imagino, a recycling supply chain consultant, to reduce the level of plastic waste pollution and create jobs for women in the sorting and plastic waste collection process.

BCG Nigeria employees, while demonstrating the collective responsibility of making the world safe and free of any health threat, picked up plastic waste and other refuse to litter the shoreline of the Oniru Beach in Lagos, a popular relaxation spot and tourist destination for locals as well as foreigners.

The exercise, which was held on Thursday, April 14, 2022, was in commemoration of the World Health Day, and in line with BCG’s climate action and social impact mandate.

The 2022 World Health Day-themed “Our Planet, Our Health” seeks urgent actions to improve the quality of air, water, and food to keep humans and the planet healthy.

The consulting firm noted that the cleanup exercise will help to prevent coastal trash that has been tossed up by ocean waves from re-entering the sea, protect marine animals as well as plants and allow biodiversity to thrive.

Globally, at least 12 million metric tons of plastic leak and accumulates in the oceans every year, killing 100,000 marine animals annually, according to UN figures. These wastes do not decay but are transformed into micro-plastics that contaminate water and marine life, increasing the rate of cancer and greenhouse gas emissions.

Tolu Oyekan, Partner and Head of BCG Nigeria, said, “We are deeply concerned about the increasing rate of pollution of our water bodies as these wastes contain dangerous chemicals that find their way to the global food chain.

“Pollution of the marine environment threatens the health of fishes and other marine animals, food safety and quality, human health, tourism, and contributes to climate change. There is an urgent need to check the indiscriminate dumping of plastic waste and other refuse in order to prevent the adverse health and environmental consequences of water pollution.

“Now is the time for everyone to work with the surrounding beach communities to keep our ocean clean and free from contaminants that will jeopardise our health and make our world dangerous to live in.”

The firm pledged to continue to contribute its quota to environmental safety, sustainability, and public health.

The consulting trailblazer called on individuals, communities, governments, and organisations to take decisive actions to prevent and significantly reduce marine pollution while securing a healthier community and a cleaner planet.

Famacare Marks 3rd Anniversary, Offers Free Malaria Test And Treatment To Lagos Communities
Related tags :

About Author

BCG Celebrates World Health Day, Cleans Up Oniru Beach
Emmanuel Martins
Emmanuel Martins is a graduate of Mass Communication. He loves writing and reading. Emmanuel aspires to be a renowned author and publicist. Emmanuel can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

January 11, 20166764

Chevron Commits N1.9billion to Community Development Projects

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Multinational oil company, Chevron Nigeria Limited (CNL) has provided over $10 million (aboutN1.9 billion), to fund various infrastructural and non-infrastr
Read More
NEWSLETTERSOCIETY
October 12, 20160418

Nigeria Gets $92.73million Aid from U.S. to Tackle Poverty

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The United States Agency for International Development, USAID, has announced $92.73 million (about N29.2billion) in additional funding to support the five-y
Read More
ATM charges FEATURESNEWSLETTER
February 3, 20165340

4 Life-Saving Tips for Travelling with ATM Cards In Lagos

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram It’s no secret that Lagos is the actual heartbeat of Nigeria. Every tourist to the country prefers the city as it is the most developed in terms of technolo
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.