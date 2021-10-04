BBNaija6: Whitemoney Takes The Crown

October 4, 2021 53

The sixth season of Nigeria’s biggest reality television show, Big Brother Naija or BBNaija, has come to an end, with housemate, Hazel Oyeye Onou regarded by fans as Whitemoney.

His win comes after the 71-day run of the programme aired on DSTV, with Whitemoney going home with the cash prize of N30m million among other prizes.

The other prizes include a two-bedroom apartment, a trip for two to Dubai, an Abeg wallet, bitcoins gifted by Patricia, an SUV from Innoson Motors, a weekend trip to Seychelles, and many more, bringing his total winning prize to a sum of N90 million.

The curtains on the massively watched programme were drawn on Sunday night, with Afije Roseline Omokhoa, known as Liquorose, following closely behind.

This year’s show finale wrapped up with performances from its season 5 winner, Laycon, and up and coming artists like Lojay and Ajebo Hustlers.