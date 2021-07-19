BBNaija Season 6 Starting Date, Grand Prize, New Voting Style

July 19, 2021 158

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) season 6 will be starting soon and the organisers, Multichoice Nigeria, has given an update on the starting date, grand prize and the new system of voting.

The organisers, at a press conference on Monday, stated that the housemates in this year’s edition of the show have already been selected, tested and quarantined.

Starting Date

The Big Brother Naija reality TV show, Season 6, will start on July 24, 2021. Housemates will be unveiled and welcomed into the BBNaija House for 72-days stay and that the show will end on October 3, 2021.

The BBNaija show will feature a special double launch show on July 24 and 25, respectively.

Both shows will air from 7 pm on DStv channel 198 and GOtv channel 29, with a simulcast on Africa Magic Showcase, Africa Magic Urban and Africa Magic Family.

Grand Prize

The winner of the contest will be given N90 million, the highest in the show’s history.

New Voting System

The organiser said it has abandoned the SMS voting system in order to allow fans from outside Nigeria participate in the show.

This year’s edition will see fans voting for their favourite housemates via the show’s website and mobile site and applications – MyDStv and MyGOtv.

In 2020, the BBNaija Lockdown edition shattered the records with over 900 million votes across all voting platforms.

Speaking at the press conference, the Chief Executive Officer of MultiChoice Nigeria, John Ugbe, “With each season of BBNaija we task ourselves on delivering great content that will take the excitement a notch higher and meet the entertainment needs of our customers.

“For this sixth season, we are pulling all the stops to give our customers a show like never seen before from Nigeria with end-to-end production best practices under global health and safety standards.”

The season 5 ‘Lockdown’ season of the show was won by Olamilekan Moshood Agbeleshe, popularly known as Laycon.

Laycon got N85 million naira worth of prizes, which included a cheque of N30 million, a car, a house, Dubai trip for two, Colgate, one year free supply of Pepsi, Indomie and Munch it.