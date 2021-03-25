fbpx
BBNaija: MultiChoice To Splash ₦90 million Prize Money On Winner Of Season 6

March 25, 2021
MultiChoice Nigeria has announced a whopping N90 million as the grand prize for the winner of season six of the Big Brother Nigeria (BBNaija) reality TV show.

The company broke the news in a statement on Wednesday.

This makes it the highest grand prize a winner of the reality show will be receiving — since the BBNaija debuted in 2006.

MultiChoice Nigeria also announced early auditions for prospective housemates ahead of this year’s edition of the reality TV show.

READ ALSO: NBC To Contest Trademark Allegations By Rite In Court

The company, however, said the early auditions will only be available to customers on its DStv and GOtv platforms.

“BBNaija hopefuls who are 21 years or older and of Nigerian nationality with a valid Nigerian passport, will get an early audition when they pay on either DStv Premium, Compact Plus, Compact, Confam, Yanga package or on GOtv Max or Jolli package between Wednesday, March 24 and Wednesday, March 31, 2021,” the statement read.

Winnerr of the Season 5 edition Olamilekan ‘Laycon’ Agbeleshe won the N85 million grand prize which includes a cheque of N30 million, Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) from Innoson Motors, and a luxury two-bedroom apartment by Revolution Properties.

The fifth edition of the show was characterised by several controversies including a face-off between Laycon and another housemate, Erica.

About Author

Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

