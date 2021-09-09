fbpx

Bayelsa Ranks High In Beauty-Related Searches On Google

September 9, 20210116
Bayelsa State has been identified as the top state in Nigeria with the highest beauty-searched on Google Search Engine while “bone straight wig” search increased over 4,000 percent.

Bayelsa is closely followed by Imo, Nasarawa and Akwa Ibom States, according to a report by Google on the commemoration of the International Beauty Day that celebrates the outer and inner beauty of individuals across the world.

The report revealed fitness-related searches that captured the interest of Nigerians over the past 20 months.

It said since the COVID-19 epidemic started, many Nigerians wanted to know “how to grow natural hair” and “how to decrease belly fat,” and find out more about “hairstyles for women”.

According to Google, this indicates that Nigerians were more conscious about how to feel beautiful and stay fit as they navigated through the pandemic. 

It said “Butterfly braids” is a breakout search query that emerged in Nigeria over the past year while “Jungle braids” was a breakout search in the past month in Nigeria.

Here are the lists of top beauty and fitness searches by Nigerians in the past 20 months. 

Top Beauty and Fitness Questions By Nigerians In The Past 20 Months

  1. How to make carrot oil?
  2. How to reduce belly fat?
  3. How to lose weight fast?
  4. How to grow natural hair?
  5. How to put on makeup?
  6. How to get rid of stretch marks?
  7. How to use rice water to grow hair?
  8. How to get rid of pimples?
  9. How to get a flat tummy?
  10. how to exfoliate your skin

Top Beauty and Fitness Searches By Nigerians In The Past 20 Months

  1. Hairstyles for ladies 
  2. Bone straight hair
  3. Hairstyles for girls
  4. Knotless braids
  5. Fashion design
  6. Makeup / makeup tutorial
  7. Liposuction
  8. Natural hairstyles
  9. Ghana weaving styles
  10. Lace styles

Google processes more than 40,000 search queries every second. This translates to more than a billion searches per day and 1.2 trillion searches per year worldwide.

About Author

Ife Ogunfuwa
Ife Ogunfuwa is an award-winning reporter who is versed in reporting business and economy, technology, gadgets reviews, telecoms, tax, and business policy review, among others. She loves telling stories behind the numbers. She has professional certifications in business and financial reporting. You can reach her via – [email protected]

