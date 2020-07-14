Bayelsa Governorship Election: Supreme Court Dismisses Timi Alaibe’s Appeal

Bayelsa Governorship Election: Supreme Court Dismisses Timi Alaibe’s Appeal

By
- July 14, 2020
- in NEWSLETTER, POLITICS & GOVERNMENT
Timi Alaibe's AppealBayelsa Governorship Election: Supreme Court Dismisses Timi Alaibe's Appeal

The Supreme Court has dismissed Timi Alaibe’s appeal challenging the candidacy of Duoye Diri as the governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the November 2019 election in Bayelsa State.

Alaibe who had earlier lost a similar suit at the Federal High Court and the Court of Appeal is claiming that he is the authentic candidate of the PDP.

But the court dismissed the case on Tuesday, on the ground that it was a pre-election matter.

Details shortly…

Source: Channels TV

Facebook Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like

2 Malagasy Lawmakers Die of COVID-19, 20 Others Receive Treatment

Two lawmakers in Madagascar have succumbed after contracting