Bayelsa Governor Applauds Security Operatives For Swift Rescue

Duoye Diri, the Governor of Bayelsa State applauded the efforts of security operatives for swiftly rescuing a kidnapped expatriate.

The Governor through his media aide, Mr Doubara Atasi sent his praises on Sunday.

Governor Diri praised the security operatives for rising to the occasion swiftly and professionally, which yielded immediate results.

He also reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to ensuring the safety of lives and property in Bayelsa State.

He said, “The state government is grateful; the security agencies ensured swift response and their effort yielded immediate result,”

“Our government has zero-tolerance for crime and violence. We shall never tolerate crime,”

The Bayelsa Governor, however, cautioned community leaders against protecting criminals or caring for those injured while committing crimes.

“As good citizens, we need to support security agencies with intelligence to tackle crime more effectively,” Diri added.