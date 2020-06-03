Bauchi State Deputy Governor Tests Positive for COVID-19

Baba Tela, deputy governor of Bauchi state, has tested positive for COVID-19.

Mukhtar Gidado, one of the media aides of the governor, broke the news in a statement late Tuesday.

Gidado said the deputy governor, who is also the chairman of the state task force on COVID-19, has gone into self-isolation.

“This is to inform the General public that His Excellency Sen. Baba Tela, Deputy Governor of Bauchi State who is also the Chairman, State Task Force on COVID-19 was confirmed positive of Coronavirus,” the statement read.

“Consequently, His Excellency Sen. Baba Tela has gone into self-isolation in Bauchi and health professionals are properly managing his situation.

“Similarly, samples of all his primary contacts have been taken by the NCDC for test and they are advised to remain in isolation pending the outcome of their results.

The development comes more than a month after Bala Mohammed, the governor, recovered from the disease after three weeks treatment.

Nigeria currently has 10,819 COVID-19 cases, out of which Bauchi has 241.

Source: The Cable