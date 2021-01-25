Bauchi Signs $70m Alternative Energy Deal With UK Firm

January 25, 2021 4

Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with an United Kingdom-based energy firm, PowerDot, for the construction of waste to wealth energy plant in Bauchi State.

The project, which is valued at $70 million investment, will involve the provision of 10 megawatts of power through the incineration of municipal solid waste to energy at an affordable cost.

Speaking shortly after signing the MoU at the Government House, Bauchi, Governor Bala Mohammed, pledged to provide the required support for the smooth execution of the project in the state.

The governor, who pledged to protect their investment in the state, noted that the initiative would enhance internally generated revenue, create employment opportunities in addition to bringing industrialisation to the state.

“Today is a very auspicious day, we welcome you to Bauchi and we extend our solidarity to your partners. We will do all the needful for you to operate effectively in our state. This MoU that we have signed to provide 10 megawatts of power through waste is key towards providing good governance,” the governor said.

Mohammed declared the interest of his administration to continue to partner with the Federal Government and to comply with power regulations to harness enough waste abound in the state.

In a remark, the Group Managing Director of the United Kingdom-based firm, Ambassador Anthony Esere, said Bauchi State “is the second in the entire Africa to benefit from such investment from the organisation.”

Esere who said the firm would commence work in the state in March this year, noted that the initiative would bring positive development to the state.

“Your Excellency, our organisation is very pleased to be in Bauchi State to bring investment of $70 million,” Esere said.

The Chairman, House of Assembly Committee on Environment and Forestry, Musa Wakili Nakwada described the initiative as a welcome development and timely investment in the state.



Earlier, the Director General, Bauchi State Environmental Protection Agency (BASEPA), Dr Ibrahim Kabir said the investment would go a long way in boosting critical sectors of the economy including, power and environment.