Bauchi Police Declare Rep Member Wanted For Alleged Homicide

The Bauchi state police command has declared Yakubu Shehu, a member of the house of representatives, wanted for alleged homicide.

A ₦1 million bounty has been placed on the lawmaker who represents Bauchi federal constituency in the lower chamber of the national assembly.

Shehu is wanted for criminal conspiracy, causing grievous harm, inciting public disorder, and culpable homicide.

On Tuesday, Bauchi police spokesperson Ahmed Wakil issued a special police gazette bulletin declaring him (Yakubu Shehu) wanted.

“The police are seeking anyone with valid information that will lead to his arrest for interrogation and arraignment on criminal charges,” the bulletin reads.

“Anyone with information that could assist in his arrest should please contact 08151849417 or report at any nearest police station.”

The lawmaker was elected to the House of Representatives on the Peoples Redemption Party platform (PRP).

Shehu defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2022, but later ran for senator on the platform of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).