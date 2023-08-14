Bauchi-Gombe: FRSC Announces Alternate Roads For Motorists

Dauda Ali Biu, Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), has announced alternative routes for motorists traveling on the Abuja-Yola Road and those traveling from the north-eastern to the north-central parts of the country.

The alternate routes were announced on Sunday in a statement issued by Corps Public Education Officer (CPEO), Bisi Kazeem, who highlighted that the advise was required due to heavy rains in the early hours of the day.

According to the statement, the impacted area was KM 118 Bauchi-Gombe Road, where a culvert was washed away, rendering the road impassable.

See the full statement below:

FLOOD:AVOID BAUCHI-GOMBE ROUTE ROAD FOR ALTERNATIVE ROUTES

In order to ensure safe trips during the raining seaosn, the Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Dauda Ali Biu has advised motoring public traveling through Abuja-Yola road and those traveling from Northeasten part of the country to the North Central to ply alternative route listed below.

This advisory had become necessary because there has been a heavy rainfall in the early hours of today, which lasted for some hours.

According to report gathered from our operatives from the field, there was a failed culvert at Kalajaga village.

This is km118 Bauchi-Gombe road whereby the heavy rainfall washed away the culvert between Bauchi to Gombe, making the road not motorable.

The culvert is completely washed away and road cut off and alternative route is advised.

Therefore, Motorists from Abuja heading to Yola should go through Abuja-Jos-Bauchi-Darazo-Duku-Gombe-Yola. While Motorist from Yola to Abuja: should ply Yola-Gombe-Duku-Darazo-Bauchi-Jos-Abuja respectively.

The Corps however, solicits maximum cooperation of the motoring public on this development while the Corps will also continue to update the public periodically on further developments.

FRSC operatives are fully on ground controlling traffic and diverting vehicles at the affected section of the road and ensuring safety for all.

Bisi Kazeem fsi

Assistant Corps Marshal (ACM)

Corps Public Education Officer (CPEO)

Federal Road Safety Corps

Headquarters, Abuja.

13 August 2023