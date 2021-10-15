fbpx

Basketmouth Signs Music Deal With Empire

A Nigerian comedian, name Bright Okpocha popularly known as Basketmouth, revealed that he has signed a music deal with a US-based record label, Empire.

The comedian broke the news via Twitter on Thursday.

Empire, as an independent label, also handles music licensing and distribution. It boasts successful Nigerian artists like Olamide and Fireboy DML.

Joey Akan, music journalist, while speaking on what an Empire deal means for Basketmouth, said it would give him (Basketmouth) “an advance, a budget, and marketing support for his next project, Horoscopes.”

“For Basketmouth, it’s a sweet ass deal that leverages on his proven talents as an A&R, his celebrity, and influence to put records together & market,” Akan added.

“It’s the first time we are getting such a deal in Nigerian music, where a comedian switches into music, and after one project, (2020’s brilliant ‘YABASI’), he’s convinced music’s royalty to take a chance on him.

“Basketmouth gets a sweet advance, and support to amplify his new path. Videos, promo, playlisting, press, and partnerships, handled for him.

“His only job now is to make the best possible music and make thunder strikes twice with another album.”

