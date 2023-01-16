Barcelona Crowned Spanish Super Cup Champions In Riyadh

Barcelona won the Spanish Super Cup title on Sunday in a historic match in Riyadh. The Catalan club defeated defending champions Real Madrid 3-1 at King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia.

Barcelona opened the scoring through Gavi in the 33rd minute, then Lewandowski doubled Barca’s lead just before half-time. Pedri put the game out of reach with his team’s third in the 69th minute. Benzema scored a late consolation for Real Madrid in the 93rd minute, but it was far too late to change the outcome.

