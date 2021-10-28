fbpx

Barcelona Appoints Sergi Barjuan As Interim Manager

October 28, 2021099
Spanish professional football club, Barcelona has appointed an interim manager, Sergi Barjuan following the sacking of Ronald Koeman.

Seju Barjuan was before his appointment was the coach of Barca B.

Barjuan will remain in the position of interim manager until the Spanish club hires a full-time manager to replace Koeman.

“Barcelona hereby announces that Sergi Barjuan, the current coach of Barça B, shall be taking provisional charge of the technical management of the senior squad,” the club announced on its website on Thursday.

“His interim position as a first-team head coach shall end as soon as the club has hired a full-time head coach to replace the dismissed Ronald Koeman.

“FC Barcelona president, Joan Laporta, shall be officially introducing Sergi Barjuan to the first team squad this afternoon before the training session at the Ciutat Esportiva.

“Sergi Barjuan will be attending to the media tomorrow Thursday from 1.00 pm CEST in the press room at the Ciutat Esportiva to discuss the game against Alavés, with president Joan Laporta also appearing.”

About Author

Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. She loves photography, she is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via adepeju.[email protected]

