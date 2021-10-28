Barcelona Announces Sack Of Ronald Koeman As Coach

October 28, 2021 111

Barcelona on Wednesday announced the sacking of its coach, Ronald Koeman after a loss to Rayo Vallecano left the club in the ninth position on the La Liga table.

Barcelona has won only two games out of their last seven league matches under the Dutchman, a run that included losing to Real Madrid in Sunday’s Clasico at Camp Nou.

The club’s poor start of the season has increased the likelihood of the team being unable to qualify for next season’s Champions League, which would have enormous consequences for the club’s already-dire financial situation.

Former Barcelona midfielder Xavi Hernandez, presently managing Qatari club Al Sadd, and River Plate coach Marcel Gallardo are reportedly among those under consideration to take over.

According to a club statement issued after midnight in Spain on Wednesday, the club stated that “FC Barcelona has dismissed Ronald Koeman as coach of the first team tonight.

“The president of the club, Joan Laporta, has informed him after the defeat against Rayo Vallecano. Ronald Koeman will say goodbye to the squad this Thursday at the Ciudad Deportiva.

“The FC Barcelona wants to thank him for his services and wishes him good luck in his career.”