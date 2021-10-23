fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

COVERForeignINTERNATIONALNEWSNEWSLETTER

Barbados Replaces Queen Elizabeth With First President

October 23, 20210104
Barbados has elected its first president, a key step in preparations to become a republic and remove Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II as head

Barbados has elected its first president, a key step in preparations to become a republic and remove Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II as head of state of the Caribbean island.

Sandra Mason, the current governor-general, is set to be sworn in as president on November 30, the country’s 55th anniversary of independence from Britain.

Calling the parliamentary vote a “historic milestone on the road to the Republic,” the Barbadian government tweeted that its House and Senate had elected Mason, 72, on Wednesday.

In September 2020, Mason announced the break with Britain, saying “the time has come to fully leave our colonial past behind.”

“Having attained Independence over half a century ago, our country can be in no doubt about its capacity for self-governance,” she said.

READ ALSO: IMF Predicts 3.7% Growth For Sub-Saharan Africa In 2021

When asked about the plans last year, a Buckingham Palace spokesman said it was “a matter for the government and people of Barbados.”

Barbados — which has a population of just under 300,000 — was claimed by the British in 1625. It has sometimes been called “Little England” for its loyalty to British customs.

It is relatively prosperous, and a popular tourist destination: prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, more than a million tourists visited its idyllic beaches and crystalline waters each year.

The Caribbean’s easternmost island is also well-known as the birthplace of superstar singer Rihanna, who is a Barbadian ambassador tasked with promoting education, tourism and investment.

AFP

About Author

Barbados Replaces Queen Elizabeth With First President
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

Related Articles

March 3, 201512174

Stock Market Investors Gain N240 Billion In Five Days

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Nigerian stock market maintained the longest regaining streak, last week, as investors,  gained N240 billion in five days, even as the naira suffered it
Read More
June 2, 20164239

FG Earmarks N40billion for Affordable Housing Scheme

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram   The Federal Government has set aside about N40 billion for affordable housing for Nigerians, President Muhammadu Buhari has said. The President, who
Read More
October 1, 20140175

Health Workers Drag NMA To Industrial Court

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Five unions of allied health workers in Nigeria’s health sector have dragged the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) and its national president, Dr Kayode  O
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.