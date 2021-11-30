fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

EVENTSINTERNATIONAL

Barbados Emerges Republic Nation, Names Rihanna National Hero

November 30, 20210186
Barbados Emerges Republic Nation, Names Rihanna National Hero

Barbados has emerged as the world’s latest Republic nation, the Prime Minister while caring out her first duty, declared Rihanna a national hero.

Barbados had already conferred the title of ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary on the billionaire multiple Grammy-winning singer and businesswoman in 2018 and tasked her with encouraging education and tourism.

The “Umbrella” songstress commanded “the imagination of the world through the pursuit of excellence with her creativity, her discipline, and above all else, her extraordinary commitment to the land of her birth,” Prime Minister Mia Mottley told the assembled dignitaries at the “Pride of Nationhood” celebrations on Tuesday.

“On behalf of a grateful nation, but an even prouder people, we, therefore, present to you the designee for the national hero of Barbados, Ambassador Robyn Rihanna Fenty,” Mottley said, inviting the singer up to stand alongside her.

“May you continue to shine like a diamond and bring honor to your nation by your words, by your actions, and to do credit, wherever you shall go,” she said, with a nod to the singer’s hit “Diamonds.”

Mottley paid tribute to the humble origins of Rihanna, who was born in Saint Michael and raised in the capital Bridgetown.

Rihanna, 33, grew up in a troubled home in Barbados and was propelled to fame after American producer Evan Rogers recognized her talents.

The star parlayed her musical success into a make-up and fashion empire, with earnings that now dwarf those of other megastars such as Madonna and Beyonce.

Forbes in August estimated she was worth $1.7 billion, around $1.4 billion of which comes from the value of her cosmetics company Fenty Beauty, a partnership with French fashion giant LVMH.

Mottley said the government chose to honor Rihanna as the first national hero designated by the new republic as a “signal to the world.”

Rihanna joins a select group of 10 other Barbadians including Garfield Sobers, regarded as one of the greatest cricketers of all time and the only other living national hero. Sobers was also at the ceremony and hugged Rihanna.

The Prime Minister revealed that the title would be conferred on Rihanna Wednesday morning.

Rihanna was among many nominations for national hero submitted by the people of Barbados and Mottley said others would be named by National Heroes Day next year.

Stock Market: AIICO Insurance Leads Gainers Table

About Author

Barbados Emerges Republic Nation, Names Rihanna National Hero
Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. Adepeju loves photography. She is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

England To Fine Lockdown Violators INTERNATIONAL
September 5, 20190277

UK PM Accuses Jeremy Corbyn of Not Supporting a General Election

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The PM will accuse Jeremy Corbyn of “a cowardly insult to democracy” later for not backing a general election. Boris Johnson – who sources
Read More
Nigerian Startup Likely To Win $500K Funding In Seedstars World Competition BUSINESS & ECONOMYINTERNATIONALNEWSNEWSLETTER
April 28, 20210862

Nigerian Startup Likely To Win $500K Funding In Seedstars World Competition

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Nigeria’s Ladda has been selected as part of the five startup finalists of the Seedstars World Competition 2020/21. For Africa, Ladda from Nigeria wil
Read More
Dingell INTERNATIONAL
December 5, 20180276

U.S. Longest Serving Rep John Dingell, Seeks Abolition of Senate, Electoral College

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram John Dingell, a former Michigan Democratic congressman who served nearly 60 years in office, wrote Tuesday that the Senate and electoral college should be a
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.