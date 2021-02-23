Banky W, Adesua Announce Birth Of Baby Boy

Olubankole Wellington, Nigerian singer and songwriter, popularly known as Banky W, and his wife who is an actress; Adesua Etomi have announced the birth of their first child.
The couple both took to social media to share photos of their maternity shoot in celebration of Adesua’s birthday.
Adesua in her post said their bundle of joy arrived four weeks ago.
Banky W while announcing the birth of their baby boy paid tributes to his wife describing her as beautiful and strong.
He also appreciated God for turning their tears into triumph and for making everything beautiful in his time.
