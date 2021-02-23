fbpx
Banky W, Adesua Announce Birth Of Baby Boy

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

ENTERTAINMENT & THE ARTSSOCIETY

Banky W, Adesua Announce Birth Of Baby Boy

February 23, 2021032
Banky W, Adesua Announce Birth Of Baby Boy

Olubankole Wellington, Nigerian singer and songwriter, popularly known as Banky W, and his wife who is an actress; Adesua Etomi have announced the birth of their first child.

The couple both took to social media to share photos of their maternity shoot in celebration of Adesua’s birthday.

Adesua in her post said their bundle of joy arrived four weeks ago.

Banky W while announcing the birth of their baby boy paid tributes to his wife describing her as beautiful and strong.

He also appreciated God for turning their tears into triumph and for making everything beautiful in his time.

About Author

Banky W, Adesua Announce Birth Of Baby Boy
Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. She loves photography, she is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

SOCIETY
January 27, 2014045

Al-Mustapha Promises To Empower Unemployed Youths

Yesterday, Major Hamza Al-Mustapha, President, Al-Mustapha Peace, Unity, Development Initiative, says that his organisation would empower majority of the 22 million unemployed Nigerian youths with ski
Read More
June 30, 20140127

NGO Moves To Reduce Unemployment In The Country

Concerned about the high level of unemployment and poverty levels in the country, a Non-Governmental Organisation, Building Opportunities for Tomorrow (BOT) has initiated moves to complement governmen
Read More
May 20, 2014030

Shell Trains Niger-Delta Youths On Enterprise Development

Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) has given Niger Delta youths an opportunity to start their own businesses through the 2014 edition of the LiveWIRE programme, being sponsored by the SPDC 
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    wpChatIcon