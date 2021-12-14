fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

BANKING & FINANCEBUSINESS & ECONOMYNEWSLETTER

Banks Records Non-performing Loans of ₦1.3tn

December 14, 20210332
Banks Records Non-performing Loans of ₦1.3tn

Banks recorded non-performing loans of ₦1.3 trillion as of November 2021 which according to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is still currently above the industry benchmark.

CBN’s figures on Monday showed that the bad loans represented 5.4 per cent of the total gross credit in the banking sector, which is higher than the 5.0 per cent prudential benchmark.

Godwin Emefiele, CBN’s Governor said in a report, “Prudential indicators such as NPLs stood at 5.4 per cent in November 2021, while the CAR remained above 15 per cent indicating continued resilience of our banking system.

“Total gross credit rose by over 21.1 per cent over the past year, from N19.4tn to N23.5tn.”

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) had at its last meeting urged the CBN to sustain current efforts to bring NPLs below five per cent.

Emefiele, during the last Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria’s (CIBN) dinner in Lagos State, said despite the challenges of the global COVID-19, the banking sector remained resilient.

He said, “However, the banking sector remained robust and sound due to prompt response by the central bank in order to prevent an economic crisis from spilling over into a financial crisis.

“As a result, the banking sector continued to consolidate on the gains of the recovery from the 2016 and 2017 recession. Although we saw some fragilities in the system, they constituted limited risks.”

He said despite the pandemic, the banking sector increased its lending to the public.

He said the CBN worked with the fiscal authorities in instituting strong policy support measures capped under the Economic Sustainability Plan, which was designed to contain the effects of the pandemic, restore stability to the economy by helping households and businesses affected by the pandemic and lift the economy out of the woods through massive interventions to critical sectors.

He said, “Under this plan, the monetary and fiscal authorities collectively mobilised and injected over N5tn to support households and businesses.

“It is gratifying to state that the Central Bank of Nigeria deployed more than N3.5tn – about 4.1 per cent of Nigeria’s GDP to critical sectors such as agriculture, manufacturing, electricity, and healthcare – in order to stimulate and help the economy recover from the deep shock.”

Some other specific policy measures are undertaken, he added, included reduction of the monetary policy rate from 13.5 per cent to 11.5 per cent to improve the flow of credit to households and businesses, and reduction of the interest rate on CBN intervention loans from nine to five per cent.

He said the apex bank also extended the moratorium on principal repayments for the CBN intervention facility to March 2022.

Lagos Grows Monthly IGR By 7,400% In 22 Years

About Author

Banks Records Non-performing Loans of ₦1.3tn
Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. Adepeju loves photography. She is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

September 1, 20140188

Nigeria’s 2014 Bond Yield Eases On JP Morgan Index Addition

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram   Yields on Nigeria’s 2024 bond shed 15 basis points to 11.89 per cent on Friday, after JP Morgan added it to its Government Bond Index-Emerging
Read More
Forbes Africa BizWomanNEWSLETTER
July 28, 20190332

Winning Forbes Africa 30Under 30 Prize Took 2 years Systematic Planning – Oge Obah

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Grinning in bliss, the elegance of simplicity permeates her persona. Her all-dark dress accentuates her pristine beauty. Her eyes glows in the backdrop fill
Read More
Six Persons Test Positive for COVID-19 COVERNEWSNEWSLETTER
April 7, 20200341

Akin Abayomi Decries Rate of Irrelevant Calls Received on COVID-19 Emergency Lines

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Akin Abayomi, has decried the rate of irrelevant calls received on the emergency lines set up for COVID-19 cases. H
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.