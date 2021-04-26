fbpx
Banks Processed N356.47tn E-payments In Q4 2020

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

BANKING & FINANCECOVERNEWSNEWSLETTER

Banks Processed N356.47tn E-payments In Q4 2020

April 26, 20210104
Banks Processed N356.47tn E-payments In Q4 2020

Electronic payments processed by Nigerian banks in the fourth quarter of 2020 was N356.47 trillion, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) disclosed this in its latest report.

This represents 11.4 percent quarter-on-quarter growth in the value of transactions as Nigerian banks processed electronic payments worth N319.99 trillion in the third quarter of 2020.

The report entitled ‘Selected banking sector data: Sectoral breakdown of credit, payments and staff strength.’ stated that the total volume of transaction in the fourth quarter was 3.46 billion.

The data showed that online transfers dominated the transactions as 2.23 trillion electronic transactions valued at N120.27 trillion were processed in the banking sector in Q4 2020.

READ ALSO: Lagos, Abuja, Ogun Received Highest Capital Investment In January – CBN

Other types of payments assessed by the NBS include USSD, ATM payments, Cheques, PoS, NEFT Transfers, RTGS, Mobile app, direct debits, MMOs.

In terms of credit to the private sector, the total value of credit allocated by the bank stood at N20.37tn as of Q4 2020.

Oil and gas and manufacturing sectors got credit allocation of N3.93tn and N3.19tn to record the highest credit allocation as at the period under review.

As of Q4 2020, the total number of banks’ staff decreased by -0.90 per cent QoQ from 95,888 in Q3, 2020 to 95,026.

About Author

Banks Processed N356.47tn E-payments In Q4 2020
Ife Ogunfuwa
Ife Ogunfuwa is an award-winning reporter who is versed in reporting business and economy, technology, gadgets reviews, telecoms, tax, and business policy review, among others. She loves telling stories behind the numbers. She has professional certifications in business and financial reporting. You can reach her via – [email protected]

Related Articles

Senate Directs AGF to Audit Accounts of NNPC, NPA, Others COVERNEWSLETTERPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT
October 8, 20200179

Senate Okays 2021-2023 MTEF/FSP Report

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Senate yesterday laid the foundation for the consideration of the 2021 budget as it approved the 2021-2023 Medium Term Expenditure Framework and Fiscal
Read More
Resolve Poor Power Supply Permanently, IMF Tells FG COVERNEWSLETTERPOWER & ENERGY
July 1, 20190141

Electricity Transmission Worsens over National Grid Collapse

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Nigeria’s feeble national grid collapsed again yesterday morning just about 43 days after the last collapse on May 9, 2019, the Transmission Company of Nige
Read More
August 28, 2015091

FG Eyes $13 Billion Annual Foreign Direct Investment Portfolio

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Federal Government, on Thursday, August 27, said that measures were being put in place to ensure an annual investment portfolio of $13 billion. The Executiv
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.