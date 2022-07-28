Banks, OPS Address Issues On Synergies For Economic Growth

Nigerian banks and the organised private sector (OPS) have stated that they will address pressing issues and plan to develop enduring synergies between the financial services industry and other industries.

Top financiers, economic experts, and business leaders would offer long-term solutions to the ongoing conflict between the banking industry and the OPS at the first national stakeholders’ conference on the synergy between the Nigerian banking industry and the Organized Private Sector, according to a statement.

The body responsible for corporate communications and reputation management in the banking sector, the Association of Corporate Affairs Managers of Banks, is believed to be organising the conference.

According to him, the conference would bring together the best players on both sides to act as a think tank for the nation’s macro-economic growth.

Bolarinwa said, “The Organised Private Sector is a valued stakeholder of the banking industry. The banking industry and the Organised Private Sector play major roles in growing the economy.

“The need for the two sectors to work closely cannot be overemphasised. ACAMB is therefore reaching out to secure the participation of relevant speakers at the conference.”