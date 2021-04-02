fbpx
Banks Disconnect MTN Over USSD Charges Dispute

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

IT/TELECOMNEWSNEWSLETTER

Banks Disconnect MTN Over USSD Charges Dispute

April 2, 2021098
USSD Charge

The lingering dispute between commercial banks and telecoms operators over Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD) charges have led to a disconnection MTN customers from banking channels.

It was gathered that the disconnection affected USSD services and banking apps.

MTN customers complained on Friday about being unable to make payments and recharge their MTN lines using USSD apps and baking apps.

It was gathered that discussion regarding revenue sharing between the banks and the telco has disintegrated, leading to disconnection of the services without prior notice to the to the telco and customers.

It was learnt that MTN had reduced the banks’ commission from an average of 3.5 per cent to 2.5 per cent which predicated the actions of the banks.

According to industry sources, the reduction is standard because the volumes compensate for the reduction, adding that the contract with convenience channel partners and aggregators through which they were indirectly connected to the banks allowed this.

About Author

Banks Disconnect MTN Over USSD Charges Dispute
Ife Ogunfuwa
Ife Ogunfuwa is an award-winning reporter who is versed in reporting business and economy, technology, gadgets reviews, telecoms, tax, and business policy review, among others. She loves telling stories behind the numbers. She has professional certifications in business and financial reporting. You can reach her via – [email protected]

Related Articles

Oil Price COVERNEWSLETTEROIL & GAS
January 3, 20200107

Crude Oil Price Nears $70 after US Airstrike Kills Top Iranian Military Official

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Crude oil prices spiked by 4% on Friday upon news that a top Iranian general was killed in an airstrike by the United States military. Brent crude futures,
Read More
INTERNATIONALNEWSLETTER
April 23, 20180109

Boeing, Brazil’s Embraer Close to New Deal

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Talks between plane manufacturers, Boeing Co (BA.N) and Embraer SA (EMBR3.SA) aimed at a tie-up that also involve Brazil’s government are at an advanced sta
Read More
October 3, 2013070

Envoy: No Decision Yet On £3,000 UK Visa Bond

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Mr. Peter Carter, British Deputy High Commissioner to Nigeria, yesterday said his government had not made any decision yet concerning the proposed £3,000 vi
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.