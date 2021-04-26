fbpx
Banks Cut 8,584 Jobs In One Year

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

BANKING & FINANCECOVERNEWSLETTER

Banks Cut 8,584 Jobs In One Year

April 26, 20210152
Banks Cut 8,584 Jobs In One Year

Deposit Money Banks (DMB) and other banks reduced their staff strength by laying off 8,584 workers in one year, according to a latest report by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

This brings the total number of bank workers in the country to 95,026 as of December 31, 2020 as against 103,610 recorded as of December 31, 2019.

Many employers downsized their workers and slashed salaries last year as the COVID-19 pandemic affected the economy and the ability of businesses to make profits.

During the lockdown, bank branches were shutdown across the country and only some reopened a month after due to the gradual reopening of the economy.

READ ALSO: Stanbic IBTC Releases Q1 2021 Unaudited Results, Total Assets Hit N2.56trn

The financial institutions were also unable to recover loans due to the the lull in business experienced by their customers.

The selected banking sector report showed that a total of 5,552 contract staff had been laid off in the course of the year reducing the number  by 12.2 per cent from 45,350  to 39,798 while the number of junior staff had declined by 5.78 per cent or 2,306 from 39,896 to 37,590 at the end of December last year.

Similarly, the number of senior staff had declined by 4.39 per cent or 1,799 to 17,381 from 18,180.

The number of executive staff rose by 39.67 per cent in the course of the year. compared to 184 executive staff in the industry as at December 2019, executive directors in the industry increased to 257 at the end of last year.

Related tags :

About Author

Banks Cut 8,584 Jobs In One Year
Ife Ogunfuwa
Ife Ogunfuwa is an award-winning reporter who is versed in reporting business and economy, technology, gadgets reviews, telecoms, tax, and business policy review, among others. She loves telling stories behind the numbers. She has professional certifications in business and financial reporting. You can reach her via – [email protected]

Related Articles

AVIATIONCOVER
December 23, 20180120

EFCC $2.8 milion Seizure: Bankers Warehouse Claims Ownership, Demands Apology

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Bankers Warehouse Limited has asked the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission to apologise and return the $2.8m seized from two of its staff at Akanu Ibi
Read More
Sterling-Bank BANKING & FINANCENEWSLETTER
May 6, 20163162

Moody’s Reaffirms Sterling Bank B3 ratings

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Leading global rating agency, Moody’s Investors Service, has re-affirmed the resilience of the Sterling Bank franchise by maintaining its standalone Baselin
Read More
Apple Claims Top Spot On Global Smartphone Makers' List NEWSLETTERSCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGYTechnology & Business
February 23, 20210637

Apple Claims Top Spot On Global Smartphone Makers’ List

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Knocking Samsung off the top of the leaderboard, Apple reigns as the top smartphone maker in the world, following the introduction of its 5G-supported iPhon
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.