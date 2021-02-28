Banking Industry Struggling To Survive Rapid Innovations – CIBN

February 28, 2021 27

The Registrar of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN), Seye Awojobi, said that the global banking industry was struggling to keep at pace with the innovations happening at “unprecedented speed”.

He also disclosed that certification programmes would assist bankers in the acquisition of skills pertinent to their interests.

Awojobi said this while delivering a paper titled, ‘Syllabus for Bankers of Today and the Future,’ at the CIBN’s virtual meeting.

The meeting focused on the newly-introduced professional exam and the subsequent certification.

The registrar noted that the certification will be useful in helping bankers hone their skills for various job opportunities.

He said that attention would be given to technological innovation, “digital skills and innovation as well as providing a pathway for attaining the flagship associateship of the Chartered Institute of Bankers qualification.

“The global banking industry is striving to remain relevant in today’s era of unprecedented speed, innovation and disruption of age-long processes.”