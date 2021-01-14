fbpx
Bank Fines Reached $15.13 billion In 2020

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

BANKING & FINANCEINTERNATIONAL

Bank Fines Reached $15.13 billion In 2020

January 14, 2021034
Bank Fines Reached $15.13 billion In 2020

Data acquired from the Bank Fines Report 2020 by Finbold.com reveals that a total of $15.13 billion (€12.79 billion) in aggregated bank fines in the year 2020.
.

The report reveals the list of banks that faced the biggest fines in 2020. Fines were imposed by regulators for breaches of different protocols like Anti-Money Laundering (AML), violation of Know Your Customer (KYC) and operating guidelines, personal data leaks, among others.

The bank fines covered the period of January 1st, 2020, to December 31st, 2020.

Bank Fines

US banks account for the highest fines from 12 violations in 2020. According to the findings, the United States accounts for the highest fines at $11.11 billion or 73.4% of the issued fines.

The fines emanated from 12 cases. Australia ranks second with $981.06 million in fines from three cases.

READ ALSO: Experts Worry Over Nigeria’s Inflation Control Measures

The Netherlands is third with $916.83 million from one case, while Israel is fourth with $902.59 million bank fines also from a single case.

With two cases, Sweden had $539.66 million in fines to rank fifth, while Germany follows with $215.91 million from four cases.

The United Kingdom is seventh, with banks amassing $156.51 million in fines from four cases, followed by Canada at $127.39 million from a single case.

With seven cases, China saw authorities fine banks a total of $83.03 million while Iran ranks tenth with $37.03 million from one case.

The largest single fine was issued to Goldman Sachs at $3.90 billion. In total, the facility amassed $6.25 billion in fines. Wells Fargo had the second-highest from a single case at $3 billion. Goldman Sachs accounted for the third-highest fone from a single case at $2 billion.

Authorities from different countries issued the fines due to varying violations, but failure to adhere to anti-money laundering protocols was the leading violation.

The report includes fines higher than €500,000; the real numbers of violations can be drastically higher.

READ ALSO: NCDC Confirms 1,398 New Cases Of COVID-19

RankCountryTotal fine per country in million USDNumber of fines
1United States$11,110.0012
2  Australia$981.063
3Netherlands$916.831
4  Israel$902.591
5 Sweden$539.662
6Germany$215.914
7 UK$156.514
8  Canada$127.391
9 China$83.037
10 Iran$37.031
Countries ranked by total bank fine amount in 2020

Click here to see full chart.

Related tags :

About Author

Bank Fines Reached $15.13 billion In 2020
Aina Adepeju
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. She loves photography, she is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

BOI Loan BANKING & FINANCENEWS
June 17, 2015022

Bank of Industry Shares N16 Billion to Businesses in Kano

The Bank of Industry (BoI) on Wednesday said it had disbursed over N16 billion loans to 68 enterprises in Kano State. This disclosure was made by the Managing Director of the bank, Mr Rasheed Olaoluwa
Read More
Ecobank BANKING & FINANCE
September 26, 2019052

Ecobank Nigeria to lead CIBN Consultative Committee for 13th Annual Banking and Finance conference (2020)

-First Bank Adeduntan transfers baton to Akinwuntan The baton of the leadership of the Consultative Committee for the 13th Annual Banking and Finance conference (2020) of the Chartered Institute of Ba
Read More
Flashkey BANKING & FINANCETechnology & Business
June 21, 2018080

Fidelity Bank Unveils Flashkey , a Non-app Mobile Phone Banking Solution

Fidelity Bank Plc, has launched an innovative solution designed primarily to allow customers send money and pay bills using their phone keyboards without recourse to the online banking platform instal
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    wpChatIcon