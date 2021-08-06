fbpx

Bank Customers Receive N89bn Refund For Complaints In 3 Years

August 6, 20210158
A total of 23,500 bank customers in the past three year received a refund of N89 billion as part of the settlement of an array of complaints.

The Head of Customer Protection of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr Daramola Atanda, revealed this in Calabar at an annual fair organised to enlighten the public on banking services.

He said the total number of complaints from customers of banks as at June was 23,526 while 22,173 had been resolved.

Atanda stated that most of the complaints bordered on irregular deductions and unusual charges, among others.

He said, “I can confirm that over N89bn has so far been paid to 23,500 bank customers in the last few years in respect of their complaints on charges and deductions.

“We do ensure that gullible customers are not unduly deprived of their rights. We encourage customers to seek to know how their monies are being banked and complain, if they have a need to.”

The acting Director of Communication at CBN, Mr Osita Nwanisobi, disclosed that they had also established a unit called Banking Supervision Unit whose duty is to monitor and check activities of banks; whether they conformed with laid down regulations.

Ife Ogunfuwa
Ife Ogunfuwa is an award-winning reporter who is versed in reporting business and economy, technology, gadgets reviews, telecoms, tax, and business policy review, among others. She loves telling stories behind the numbers. She has professional certifications in business and financial reporting. You can reach her via – [email protected]

