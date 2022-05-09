fbpx

Banditry: Buhari Applauds Military On Security Operations

May 9, 20220107
President Muhammadu Buhari has applauded the military on the security operations in the northwest targeted at ending banditry.

BizWatch Nigeria recalls that northwest states have recorded attacks by bandits, which have led to killings, kidnappings and destruction of property, while hundreds of people have been displaced.

This was made known by Garba Shehu, a Presidential Spokesman through a statement on Sunday.

According to the statement, Buhari asked the troops to sustain the momentum, especially in Zamfara, in order to end the activities of bandits.

President Buhari said “there appears to be relative calm” in Zamfara, “with situations returning to normal in most parts and the rural communities ready to live their lives normally again”, incidents have been recorded in some communities.

“We mustn’t allow the return of days when the bandits had a free hand to do as they wished,” he was quoted as saying.

“The rural folk in Zamfara and elsewhere must be allowed to have peace. Therefore, the momentum that has been developed must be sustained in order to bring closure to the activities of these murderers.”

Buhari also commiserated with the victims of recent attacks in Zamfara, adding that “the combined efforts of the federal and state governments must do all that can be done to bring an immediate end to the horrific killings”.

