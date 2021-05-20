Ban On Open Grazing Irreversible, Says Akeredolu

May 20, 2021 78

The Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu, on Thursday reacted to the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami’s criticism of the Southern governor’s declaration banning open grazing in the region., stating that the decision of the southern governors to enforce the ban on open grazing is irreversible.

Akeredolu noted that the governors will implement the ban with “vigour”.

Akeredolu said the southern governors are ready to defend the legality of their decision in court.

He described as “wicked and arrogant” the AGF’s defence of open grazing.

Here is the full statement.

I have just read the press statement credited to the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Shehu Malami SAN on the resolution of the Southern Governors Forum to ban open grazing in their respective States. The AGF is quoted to have said that this reasoned decision, among others, is akin to banning all spare parts dealers in the Northern parts of the country and is unconstitutional.

It is most unfortunate that the AGF is unable to distill issues as expected of a Senior Advocate. Nothing can be more disconcerting. This outburst should, ordinarily, not elicit a response from reasonable people who know the distinction between a legitimate business that is not in any way injurious and a certain predilection for anarchy. Clinging to an anachronistic model of animal husbandry, which is evidently injurious to the harmonious relationship between the herders and the farmers as well as the local populace, is wicked and arrogant.

Comparing this anachronism, which has led to the loss of lives, farmlands and property, and engendered untold hardship on the host communities, with buying and selling of auto parts is not only strange. It, annoyingly, betrays a terrible mindset.

Mr. Malami is advised to approach the court to challenge the legality of the Laws of the respective States baning open grazing and decision of the Southern Governor Forum taken in the interest of their people. We shall be most willing to meet him in Court.