Ban on FSARS not Solution to Extrajudicial Killings, says Lawan

October 7, 2020 19

The Senate President, Ahmed Lawan says banning the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (F-SARS) is not the solution to cases of extrajudicial killings by the Police unit.

His statement comes after the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, last week, banned F-SARS personnel and other Tactical Squads of the Force from embarking on routine patrols.

Senator Lawan stated this on Wednesday during plenary in response to a motion by Senator Oluremi Tinubu on extrajudicial killings and human rights violations by SARS operatives.

According to the Senate President, one of the solutions is to arrest and prosecute police officers who have engaged in extrajudicial killings.

Federal lawmakers who debated the motion say the abuse and human rights violations by the police, particularly, SARS have reached alarming levels.

The Senate is consequently directing its committees on Police and Human Rights to investigate cases of human rights violations and extrajudicial killings by the police.

The lawmakers are also asking the police to set up hotlines for Nigerians to report abuses and human rights violations by its officials.

The upper chamber is further asking the police to set up a monitoring unit to look into the operations of its men.

Source: Channels TV