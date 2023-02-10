Bamboo Secures Digital Broker License From SEC

Bamboo Systems Technology Limited (“Bamboo”), Africa’s leading online brokerage firm announces that it has been granted a digital sub-broker license from Nigeria’s Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC), allowing the company to operate in the Nigerian capital market as well as include Nigerian securities on its platform.

SEC’s issuance of the license to Bamboo ensures oversight of the relationship with its sponsoring broker, Lambeth Capital, while also empowering it to enter into partnerships with multiple brokers to serve its clients.

The license will also enable Bamboo to deepen its relationships with financial service providers to offer its API services.

Bamboo is focused on its commitment to best practices and allowing its retail investors the ability to trade local securities on the Nigerian Exchange Group.

In 2021, Bamboo began the rigorous application process for the SEC’s digital sub-broker license which was introduced that year. This included a thorough examination of its finances and governance process.

“We are thrilled to reach this important milestone and are fully committed to our obligations as a registered digital broker.

” Since the launch of Bamboo, we work every day to provide the best technology solutions, backed by industry best practices, to allow Nigerian retail investors to access an unprecedented number of digital securities to build long-term wealth.

“We are grateful for our collaboration with the SEC, which has shown its dedication to protect investors while allowing for innovation to flourish,” said Richmond Bassey, CEO and Co-founder of Bamboo.