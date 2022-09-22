Bamboo Extends Footprint To Ghana

Bamboo, one of Africa’s leading online brokerage firms, has extended its footprint into Ghana.

Officially launching in Ghana on Thursday, September 22, 2022, Bamboo seeks to offer residents in the West African country easy access to United States (US) stocks, and it is partnering with a licensed Ghanaian firm, 10th Capital Investments, to fulfill the purpose of its expansion.

“We are thrilled to work with Bamboo to bring Ghanaians the opportunity to invest in the U.S. and eventually the local stock market. Their impeccable track record in Nigeria, stellar product, and educational tools make them an ideal collaborator,” Albert Asiamah, 10th Capital Investments’ COO, said.

Established two years ago in Nigeria, Bamboo has since disclosed its plan to make investing in all types of assets accessible for Africa.

In a statement cited by BizWatch Nigeria, the tech startup said it received a No Objection Letter from Ghana’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for its operations earlier this month.

Having secured the approval to operate in Ghana, Bamboo, which plans to work closely with the SEC on an ongoing basis to develop regulations for the retail investment industry, assured the investing public that they are privileged to insurance of up to $500,000 via the US Securities Investor Protection Corporation (SIPC).

“We believe strongly that all Africans should earn a return on their investments and build intergenerational wealth. That’s why we created Bamboo: we wanted to create an easy and secure way for everyday Africans to invest in the U.S. stock market, and eventually, in all types of asset classes,” Richmond Bassey, Bamboo CEO and co-founder stated.

What you should know about Bamboo

This platform help users pick stocks and Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) to meet their investment goals, which are -Stock page with real-time price alerts, Stock comparison page, Price movement notifications and Watch list tracking stock performance.

Bamboo, amongst other things, also offers premium content to make investors make smart decisions as they trade in US stocks.