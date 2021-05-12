Bala-Usman Will Remain Suspended Pending The Outcome Of Probe – FG

May 12, 2021 137

The Federal Government, on Tuesday, said Hadiza Bala-Usman would remain suspended from office as the Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) until the outcome of the investigation being done by the panel that was established to probe her activities.

On Monday the Federal Government inaugurated the panel of enquiry on the management of the NPA and ordered the panel to investigate policies of Bala-Usman, who was suspended last week for allegedly failing to make required remittances to the Consolidated Revenue Fund.

This came as the Federal Ministry of Transportation faulted a media report that linked the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, to two Chinese firms that submitted bids to manage some port channels which was allegedly against due process.

According to reports being circulated, Rotimi Amaechi requested that two the Chinese companies should be selected to manage Bonny and Warri channels and that the request was rejected by the NPA because it violated due process.

Reacting to the development, the Permanent Secretary, FMoT, Magdalene Ajani, in a detailed article she personally signed, said the minister had inaugurated an administrative panel to investigate certain alleged infractions within the NPA from 2016 till date.

“This panel was constituted pursuant to the approval and directives of President Muhammadu Buhari, who also approved the suspension of Ms Bala-Usman pending the outcome of the panel’s assignment,” she said.

Ajani said the panel had since commenced its assignment in the light of the position and consistent with the admonition of the minister at the inauguration.

On the allegations against the minister as regards the management of Bonny and Warri channels by Chinese firms, she said channel management contracts had been routinely awarded over the years by the NPA at a cost of between N50bn and N60bn on an annual basis.

Ajani noted that while this had been on, the minister had adopted a firm position that the NPA should undertake the job of channel management on an in-house basis through the acquisition of the necessary machinery and professional capacity.

This, she said, was due to the humongous annual sums paid out to dredging contractors by the authority.

The permanent secretary said, “Indeed, following the expiration of the channel management contracts for the Lagos, Bonny and Port Harcourt channels in 2020 and the initiation of the contractual process for the renewal of the said contracts early in 2021, the minister on January 22, 2021, while responding to a request for the NPA to provide requisite details related to the proposed transactions directed in the following words: