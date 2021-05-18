Bala Usman Denies Opposing Inquiries Into NPA’s Finances

May 18, 2021 88

The suspended Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Hadiza Bala Usman, has denied claims by Binta Garba that she opposed inquiries into the finances of the agency.

Garba, also accuses of Bala Usman of influencig her removal as a board member of the NPA after she demanded financial transparency.

Garba, who formerly served in the Senate representing Adamawa north between 2015 and 2019, also accused the suspended NPA boss of not following the directives of President Muhammadu Buhari and Rotimi Amaechi, Minister of Transportation.

Bala Usman, in a statement on Monday, described Garba’s comments as “spurious and unproved allegations”, adding: “Those who allow themselves to be used to malign innocent people have their own days of reckoning waiting for them.”

“Apart from the fact that Senator Binta Garba really said nothing substantial, making only spurious, unproved allegations in the statement she issued on Sunday, she also gave herself away as coming to the board of the Nigerian Ports Authority(NPA) to lend herself to the agency of destabilisation rather than contribute to its development,” she said.

“As I say with all emphasis that her allegations of resistant to inquiries on the finances of the NPA are false, I make bold to say that Authority has since 2016, openly exhibited its readiness to be held to public scrutiny by taking the following steps:

“Signing of a Memorandum of Understanding with BUdgit Open Budget System Platform and Implementation of a Public Data Dissemination programme.

“Publishing the tariff regime of the Authority on the website for the whole world to see in line with the vision of transparency and accountability.

“Conducting the statutory Audit of the backlog of Authority’s financial statements for 2013-2016 and presenting same for approval and submission to the appropriate quarters.

She said the NPA under her leadership engaged international renowned auditing firms for the audit of NPA’s financial statements up until 2019 with full compliance to all Nigerian laws and the International Financial Reporting Standards.

“The 2020 financial statement is currently being audited.

“There are a few questions to ask the Senator: When the Auditors presented the financial statement to the finance committee of which she was a member, did she seek clarifications on areas that seemed opaqued or suspicious? If she did what happened?

“If she was not satisfied with the answers provided by the Auditors, why did she not consider withholding assent to the statement? Why did she not formally document her discontent? Why did she not issue a minority opinion on the statement, instead of now speaking after the fact?”

On Sunday, Usman also denied a report that she disobeyed a court order on the operation of Integrated Logistics Services Limited (Intels).