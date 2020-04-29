Bala Mohammed Signs Executive Order on Infectious Disease Prevention, Regulations

The Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed has signed Executive Order 001 on the Infectious Disease Prevention and Regulations 2020.

The order clearly spells out penalties for those who violate the partial lockdown regulations imposed on the state and it involves the payment of fines ranging between 5000 to 30,000 naira.

Governor Mohammed also directed the state chief judge to set up a mobile court for the trial of offenders who violate stipulated guidelines.

Bauch recorded a fresh case of the virus on April 19 after two weeks without any new case.

The patient who is a staff of the World Health Organisation has a local travel history to Kano.

Meanwhile, five coronavirus patients have been discharged in the state after testing negative twice.

So far, there are only two active cases in the state.

