Bala Mohammed Dissolves Bauchi State Executive Council

June 9, 2021
Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed has dissolved the State Executive Council.

This decision was contained in a statement by Mukhtar Gidado, the governor’s special adviser on media and publicity.

According to the communique, the dissolution is with immediate effect.

Those affected include the Secretary to the State Government, Sabi’u Baba; the governor’s Chief of Staff, Ladan Salihu, 21 Commissioners, and Special Advisers.

