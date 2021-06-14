fbpx
Bala Mohammed Appoints New Chief Of Staff

June 14, 2021
Bala Mohammed, the Governor of Bauchi State has approved the appointment of Dr Aminu Gamawa as the new Chief of Staff.

Mukhtar Gidado, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Publicity announced this on Monday.

Gidado stated that the appointment of Gamawa, who was appointed as the Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning in 2019, was with immediate effect.

The new Chief of Staff has worked across a wide range of organisations, government agencies, educational institutions, and non– profitable entities.

He also served as the State Focal Person for World Bank Projects, Chairman of Bauchi State COVID-19 Economic Recovery Committee 2020, Vice Chairman of Bauchi State World Bank States Fiscal Transparency, Accountability and Sustainability (SFTAS), Regional Representative of Technical Working Group on Subnational Ease of Doing Business, among others.

About Author

Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. She loves photography, she is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

