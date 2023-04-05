Baker Hughes Dragged To Court Over Hotel Accommodation Debt

Baker Hughes, an oil and gas company, has been dragged before the Lagos High Court for an alleged failure to pay for hotel accommodation and catering services rendered to it.

The claimant, one Chinenye Ajie, in suit number LD/ADR/3582/2021 filed by her lawyer, Valentine Ezeokeke, is praying for an order compelling the defendant to pay alleged outstanding debt of N12, 471,238, and additional N10 million as general and aggravated damages.

The claimant is also demanding interest at the rate of 22 per cent per annum from September 1, 2019 until judgment and thereafter, at the same rate, until the final liquidation of the entire judgment debt.

In her statement of claim, Ajie, who carries on business in the name and style of Quintessential International Arena, located in Kwale Delta State, stated that between the months of June 2018 and August 2019, she rendered hotel accommodation and catering services to the defendant (Baker Hughes) at a total cost of N21, 613,658.00.

She stated that the request for accommodation always came through email approvals sent by the defendant’s Journey Management Officers.

The claimant stated that she always honoured the requests and provided accommodation and catering services for the guests involved, after which the claimant’s bills are submitted for settlement.

Claimant added that between the months of June 2018 and August 2019, the defendant had accumulated a total bill of N21,613,658 through several invoices that were sent to them.

The claimant stated that out of this sum, the defendant as of February 12, 2021, settled only N9,142,420 leaving the sum of N12,471,238 unpaid.