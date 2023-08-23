Bagudu Vows To Achieve Double-digit Economic Growth

Atiku Bagudu, the new Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, said that the present administration will strive to achieve double-digit economic growth.

In his inaugural address on Tuesday in Abuja, he stated that President Bola Tinubu’s ambition is to achieve double-digit economic growth.

“The president has always been emphatic that if other countries have done it, why not us? Why not double-digit growth. Why not inclusion for all? An economy that promotes and rewards competition and efforts,” Bagudu said.

“We have seen bold and courageous actions in order to reposition Nigeria and he has placed an institutional arrangement that he believes will lead Nigeria to have sustained double digit growth.

“This will enable us to achieve our economic objectives at which the ministry is central to the government achieving it.”

According to Bagadu, the president’s decision to integrate the activities of the National Planning Commission (NPC) and the federation’s budget office under the ministry of budget and economic planning was a substantial policy adjustment.

Bagudu stated that the ministry’s strategy for coordinated planning and budgeting roles was to build adequate institutional frameworks to successfully operationalize them.

He stated that this will be accomplished through the harmonisation of planning frameworks, as well as the alignment and prioritization of medium-term development plans.

According to Bagudu, there is a need to prioritize and conceptualize how to market Nigeria.

He also stated that he would implement an open door policy, stating that the ministry was a knowledge institution that could benefit from the interchange of ideas.