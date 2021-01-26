fbpx
Badagry To Become A Tourism, Industrial Hub – Sanwo-Olu

January 26, 2021021
Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the Governor of Lagos State announced that the state will transform the Badagry area of the state into a tourism and industrial hub.

This was disclosed on Monday during the inauguration of the reconstructed 5.5 kilometres Hospital Road in Bagadry. Governor Sanwo-Olu was represented by his spokesman, Mr Adesina Odunuga, from the State Ministry of works.

Sanwo-Olu said the transformation would be part of Lagos State’s “administration’s infrastructure drive.”

“Our plan is to harness Badagry’s tourism and growth potentials through the provision of this 5.5km-long road.

“We have planned the execution and the completion of this road in two phases.

“Once the road is completed, there will be corresponding economic benefits in form of new clusters of industries, commercial growth and general ease of transporting goods,’’ he said.

The Governor added that the road would be reconstructed as a dual carriage-way to connect Idale, Povita, Topo and Ajido communities to Lagos-Badagry Expressway via Joseph Dosu Road.

“The road strategically services the Badagry Marina where several tourism centres such as Agiya Tree Monument, First Storey Building and Early Missionary Cemetery in Nigeria including Slave Trade Relics /Point of No Return, Heritage Museum, Eko Theatre, Badagry VIP Chalets and a host of others are located,” he added.

About Author

Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. She loves photography, she is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

