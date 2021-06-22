Bad Runaway Lights At MMIA Have Been Fixed, Says FAAN

June 22, 2021 149

The Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has stated that the faulty lights at the runway of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos have been replaced.

The poor state of the airport’s light infrastructure led to the diversion of the British Airways (BA) Lagos-bound flights to Abuja airport.

The airline informed its passengers on board that it was diverting its BA075 Lagos flight to the Abuja international airport “due to local infrastructure issues” in Lagos.

According to TheCable, the spokesperson of FAAN, Henrietta Yakubu, stated that the runway lights had been repaired.

READ ALSO: Customs To Seize Unverified Private Jets, Arrest Owners

“We have fixed all lights…It was fixed the next day,” she said.

“International flights have started landing… everything is fine now.”

According to an official of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), the situation was more about bad weather and operational issues.