Babalakin Appears Before UNILAG Visitation Panel

The recused Pro-Chancellor of the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Akoka, Dr. Wale Babalakin, Thursday, appeared before the visitation panel set up by the Federal Government to unravel the immediate and remote causes of the crisis rocking the university.

Mr Babalakin, who was sighted within the vicinity of the governing council chamber at about 8:30 a.m, visited the campus for the first time since March this year, when he was declared persona non grata by the institution’s chapter of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

Professor Ogundipe, who had earlier submitted a memorandum to the panel, had appeared on Monday to answer questions relevant to the panel’s enquiries.

Both Dr. Babalakin and Professor Ogundipe had already been ordered by the federal government to recuse themselves from official responsibilities pending the conclusion of the task before the seven-member panel, which is chaired by a former vice-chancellor, Federal University of Technology ( FUT) Minna, Niger State, Professor Sa’ad Tukur.

Shortly after he left the council chamber, venue of the sitting, Dr. Babalakin had declined comments from journalists.

Other principal officers of the university who have appeared before the panel at different times between Monday and Thursday include the acting Vice-Chancellor, Professor Folashade Ogunsola; two other deputy vice-chancellors, Ben Oghojafor and Oluwole Familoni.

Others are the instruction’s registrar, Oladejo Azeez, and one of his predecessors and an internal member of the governing council representing the congregation, Oluworimi Shodimu.

Another external member of the council, Bayo Adaralegbe, was also fielding questions from the panel as of 1:50 p.m.

Mr Adaralegbe, who was reportedly invited by the panel based on a memorandum submitted, is an expert in energy and extractive industry litigation and dispute resolution and partner in Babalakin and Company, a law firm founded by Mr Babalakin.

Source: THISDAY