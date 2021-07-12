Babajide Sanwo-Olu Warns Lagos Residents Over COVID-19 Third Wave

July 12, 2021 182

The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has urged residents of the state to adhere to all COVID-19 protocols while raising attention about the third wave of the pandemic.

The Governor stated that Lagos State is going through what “appears to be the start of a potential 3rd wave of the COVID-19 pandemic”.

He disclosed that the bed occupancy rate in two isolation centres in the state has risen to six percent in two weeks, stressing that the test positivity rate has grown from 1.1 percent at the end of June 2021 to 6.6 percent.

“From the beginning of July, we started to experience a steep increase in the number of daily confirmed cases, with the test positivity rate going from 1.1% at the end of June 2021 to its current rate of 6.6% as at 8th of July 2021,” the governor said in a statement on Sunday.

“The rapid increase within a week gives great cause for concern. Also, within the last two weeks, the occupancy rate at our 2 isolation centres increased from an average of 1% to 6%.

“This is the new and disturbing reality that now confronts us. But we must not be demoralized by this. We must instead resolve that we will not leave any stone unturned in our bid to effectively mitigate the third wave of this pandemic in Lagos state.”

He advised places of owners of worship centres and other public places to operate at 50 percent capacity as directed by the government in order to bring the third wave of the pandemic under control.

“Greater vigilance is required at this time in our churches and mosques and other places of religious worship,” he said.

“Even as we are pleased that religious houses are now open for worship, after the lengthy closures of 2020, we must not allow ourselves to be carried away by the illusion that all is now back to normal.

“This is especially critical, as Sallah approaches, in a little over a week from now. The festivities will no doubt bring people together in large numbers and create conditions that can sadly cause the spread of the coronavirus.

“We must not allow this to happen. For this reason, we are mandating full compliance with all protective protocols. Compulsory use of masks in all public places, social distancing, temperature checks, provisions for hand-washing and sanitizers, and a maximum of 50 percent occupancy in enclosed spaces.”

The governor noted that as of July 7, the state has registered 60,202 confirmed cases of COVID; 55,136 have been discharged, while 770 are currently receiving treatment.