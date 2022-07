Nollywood actor, Baba Ijesha risks up to seven years imprisonment after being found guilty of sexually abusing a minor.

Baba Ijesha, who was arraigned on June 24, 2021, after it was alleged that he sexually abused a 14-year-old, has now been convicted of indecent treatment of a child, sexual assault, and attempted sexual assault in a two-hour judgment.

Any moment from now, the court will declare his sentencing.

More to follow…